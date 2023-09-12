News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
2023-09-12 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received in his office in Yarzeh the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, former Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was briefed on the security situation and the challenges facing the army, especially the Syrian displacement and the Palestinian situation.
Le Drian affirmed his country's continued support for the army to enhance its capabilities in carrying out various missions.
Lebanon News
LAF
Army
Lebanon
France
Le Drian
Next
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Uncertain mission: French Envoy Le Drian returns to Lebanon
0
World News
2023-09-10
The Niger Army accuses France of deploying troops in preparation for a "military intervention"
World News
2023-09-10
The Niger Army accuses France of deploying troops in preparation for a "military intervention"
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-07
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
11:16
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
0
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
10:02
Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy
Lebanon Economy
10:02
Ministry of Economy Refutes Bread Shortage Rumors, Calls for Media Accuracy
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:54
Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
2023-08-02
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
3
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
Lebanon News
05:04
Le Drian hopes that the initiative announced by Berri could begin a path towards a solution during his meeting with Mikati
4
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
5
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:05
Lebanese Army Foils Attempted Infiltration of 1250 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian Border
7
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
World News
10:48
US Treasury Designates Hezbollah Operatives and Financial Facilitators in South America and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More