German FM reaffirms support for Lebanon, urges continued reforms

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to stand by Lebanon and support the Lebanese Army during the upcoming international conference.



He stressed the importance of continuing financial and administrative reforms and finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore international confidence and bolster Lebanon’s economic recovery.



Wadephul’s remarks came during a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail, where the two discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and the post-UNIFIL phase.



Prime Minister Salam said the government has already implemented a series of reforms, particularly in the financial and administrative sectors, and is working to finalize the draft law addressing the financial gap as soon as possible.



He noted that the new phase following the Gaza agreement and the Sharm el-Sheikh summit represents a genuine opportunity for stability, but emphasized that lasting peace will remain out of reach without a just and comprehensive peace process leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, adopted in Beirut, which is based on the two-state solution.