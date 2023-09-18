Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said on Monday during his visit to the Mar Maroun Church in Redfern, adjacent to Sydney, that we are called to preserve Lebanon so that its unique role in this bright region does not disappear. This responsibility falls on the shoulders of all Maronites residing around the world.



He affirmed that the Lebanese will never lose hope as long as Lebanon remains, as stated by His Holiness Pope John Paul II, bearing his message to the East and West and preserving it as a precious cultural value.