MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

The Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, confirmed his support for the construction project of Kleiat - Rene Moawad Airport as soon as possible to benefit the people of Akkar.



This project aims to alleviate congestion at Beirut Airport and establish true decentralization.



Regarding the presidential file, Gemayel stressed the need to create genuine balance in the country, considering it the mandatory path to achieve a genuine partnership among the Lebanese.



"Lebanon is currently in an unconstitutional state, and we are facing a non-institutional reality, and the democratic game has been violated," Gemayel said.



On the other hand, MP Walid Baarini emphasized that opening Kleiat Airport has become a national demand, in addition to other airports.



As for the presidential crisis, Baarini affirmed the need to reach a common ground with parliamentary blocs.



He pointed out that a specific party must extend its hand to rescue the country, overcome the crisis, and ensure institutional work, especially with the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.