MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

Lebanon News
2023-09-22 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

The Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, confirmed his support for the construction project of Kleiat - Rene Moawad Airport as soon as possible to benefit the people of Akkar. 

This project aims to alleviate congestion at Beirut Airport and establish true decentralization.

Regarding the presidential file, Gemayel stressed the need to create genuine balance in the country, considering it the mandatory path to achieve a genuine partnership among the Lebanese.

"Lebanon is currently in an unconstitutional state, and we are facing a non-institutional reality, and the democratic game has been violated," Gemayel said.

On the other hand, MP Walid Baarini emphasized that opening Kleiat Airport has become a national demand, in addition to other airports.

As for the presidential crisis, Baarini affirmed the need to reach a common ground with parliamentary blocs. 

He pointed out that a specific party must extend its hand to rescue the country, overcome the crisis, and ensure institutional work, especially with the existential threat posed by the Syrian displacement.

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Support

Constructing

Kleiat

Airport

Presidency

Constitution

LBCI Next
Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-03

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-13

MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04

Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More