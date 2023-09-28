In a statement released on Thursday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic incident in Iraq's Hamdaniya district in Nineveh.



The statement lamented the transformation of a wedding celebration into a funeral, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries "of dear ones."



The statement continued by conveying condolences on behalf of the Lebanese government to the people of Iraq, particularly the grieving families of the victims. Additionally, the ministry extended its wishes for a swift recovery to those who sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.