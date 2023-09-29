Price of gasoline drops by 11000 LBP

On Friday September 29, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 11000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by10000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased by 8000 LBP and that of gas remained unchanged.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1832000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1870000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1773000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 954000 LBP