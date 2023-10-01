MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president

Lebanon News
2023-10-01 | 04:10
High views
MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president
MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president

Strong Republic Bloc member MP Nada Boustani affirmed the bloc's commitment to electing a president for the republic as soon as possible.

However, she acknowledged the current difficulty in achieving this goal, emphasizing that reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Boustani considered that "To overcome the crisis, we are obliged to prioritize and agree on key issues."

She also clarified, "We did not reject the dialogue called for by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. We mentioned that certain conditions must be met for this dialogue to succeed."

Boustani underlined that the presidential election is a purely Lebanese matter, asserting, "The presidential deadline is distinctly Lebanese, and our decision is independent."

The Agriculture Minister to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the OIC on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Qatar
The quest for a compromise: Lebanon's political stalemate and the third option
