Interior Minister discusses security and Syrian displacement with Berri in Ain el-Tineh

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received the caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, where they discussed the general situation, particularly security matters.



During their meeting, they addressed the comprehensive work of the Interior Ministry, encompassing various administrative departments and security agencies.



Minister Mawlawi briefed Berri on the security situation and the progress of investigations regarding the attack on the US Embassy last week. Berri commended the efforts of the Information Branch in identifying the perpetrators and conducting professional and effective investigations.



Mawlawi stated, "Regarding the protest that took place last Saturday, I would like to reiterate that this protest was not authorized, and the situation on the ground was managed by all security forces, with the assistance of the military, as necessary."



He also mentioned, "We discussed with Berri the issue of Syrian displacement, a complex matter that must be addressed systematically and logically, with continuous monitoring and perseverance, starting with political measures and followed by all administrative and security procedures on the ground. The entire nation is united around it, and this unity must avoid provocations to achieve a solution."