News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
Lebanon News
2023-10-02 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10
The coalition consisting of TotalEnergies from France, Eni from Italy, and QatarEnergy submitted applications to participate in the second licensing round for the bidding on Blocks 8 and 10 in the Lebanese territorial waters.
In a statement, the Energy and Water Ministry, Petroleum Authority, noted that "at 3:00 PM on Monday, one hour before the deadline for submitting applications for participation in the second licensing round, the submission took place."
It is worth mentioning that the companies making up the coalition are the holders of petroleum rights in Blocks 4 and 9 in the Lebanese territorial waters.
Lebanon News
TotalEnergies
Eni
QatarEnergy
Bid
Lebanon
Offshore
Blocks
Next
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-27
TotalEnergies' exploration impact: A brighter future for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-27
TotalEnergies' exploration impact: A brighter future for Lebanon?
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27
Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
0
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
Sports News
10:30
Lebanese National Football Team appoints Croatian coach Nikola Jurčević
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
2
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
7
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More