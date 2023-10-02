The coalition consisting of TotalEnergies from France, Eni from Italy, and QatarEnergy submitted applications to participate in the second licensing round for the bidding on Blocks 8 and 10 in the Lebanese territorial waters.



In a statement, the Energy and Water Ministry, Petroleum Authority, noted that "at 3:00 PM on Monday, one hour before the deadline for submitting applications for participation in the second licensing round, the submission took place."



It is worth mentioning that the companies making up the coalition are the holders of petroleum rights in Blocks 4 and 9 in the Lebanese territorial waters.