Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue

Lebanon News
2023-10-04
High views
Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue
0min
Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Wednesday with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, whereby they discussed his visit to New York and meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General.

Wronecka emphasized "the positive relations and ways to develop them.”

She also stated, "We discussed the issue of the presidency, talks with the International Monetary Fund, and the government's work progress."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

US

UN

