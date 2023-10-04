Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers

At least five people were killed, and dozens, including 23 soldiers, went missing in the northeast of India after heavy rains on a glacial lake caused sudden floods, officials said on Wednesday.

The army said in a statement that “due to sudden heavy rains above the Lonak Lake in the northern state of Sikkim, a sudden flood occurred in the Teesta River,” adding that “the loss of 23 personnel was reported,” while the waters submerged some vehicles.

It confirmed that “search operations are ongoing.”