Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers

2023-10-04 | 11:30
Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers

At least five people were killed, and dozens, including 23 soldiers, went missing in the northeast of India after heavy rains on a glacial lake caused sudden floods, officials said on Wednesday.
The army said in a statement that “due to sudden heavy rains above the Lonak Lake in the northern state of Sikkim, a sudden flood occurred in the Teesta River,” adding that “the loss of 23 personnel was reported,” while the waters submerged some vehicles.
It confirmed that “search operations are ongoing.”
 
 
 
