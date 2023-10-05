News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
4
min
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
LBCI reporter Rawad Taha recently sat down with Ambassador Edward Gabriel, President of the American Task Force on Lebanon, to explore several focal points, including U.S. support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), Lebanon’s teetering economy, and the ongoing political deadlock surrounding the presidency.
Steadfast Support for the Lebanese Armed Forces
Ambassador Gabriel highlighted the U.S. administration's steadfast support for the LAF, illuminated by the recent release of an additional $3 million, reflecting bipartisan backing from both Republican and Democrat quarters. While the progress and advancement of the LAF were commended, the ambassador also expressed concern regarding General Joseph Aoun’s hindered ability to articulate these strides directly to U.S. policymakers, attributed to his necessary presence in Lebanon amidst the vacancy of a Chief of Staff. The ambassador voiced a hope that the Lebanese government would swiftly approve a nominee to facilitate uninhibited dialogue.
Navigating Economic Struggles Without an IMF Agreement
Emphasizing the criticality of Lebanon forging an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish international legitimacy and herald a substantive economic turnaround, Ambassador Gabriel outlined the nuanced facets of the IMF package and underscored the necessity for productive government-parliamentarian engagements. The intricacies of the IMF package, particularly in areas such as depositor questions and securing parliamentary approval, were highlighted as vital elements of a sustainable resolution.
A Unified Front for Lebanon's Presidential Quagmire
Addressing the presidential stalemate, Gabriel noted a discernible shift toward recognizing the need for a president who can address the comprehensive needs and concerns of all of Lebanon’s citizens and their political representatives. He revealed a cautiously optimistic outlook informed by the newly solidified unified position of the quintet nations (the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and France), which aims to facilitate a compromise, with Qatar potentially taking the lead in these efforts.
The New Interim Leadership at the Lebanese Central Bank
Conversations with the acting central bank Governor revealed a stern resolve to safeguard the central bank’s resources, precariously positioned at a critical $7 billion, from government access without a substantiated reform agenda and proficient management of Lebanon’s services and affairs. Ambassador Gabriel emphasized the imperative of a balanced budget and engaged in discussions about the lira and ensuring the transparency and digitization of exchange rates, stressing that the government must exhibit fiscal discipline to prudently address the needs of the Lebanese populace without unduly taxing the central bank.
Navigating the Syrian Refugee Crisis: The International Responsibility
In light of the unsustainable burden placed upon Lebanon, which hosts the largest per capita number of Syrian refugees globally, Ambassador Gabriel threw a sharp focus on the palpable crisis. This crisis extends its impact globally, necessitating an international response that tackles both proximal and root issues. He underscored the pivotal role of the U.S., Europe, and particularly, Gulf partners in crafting an effective strategy. With certain Gulf nations progressing towards normalizing relations with Syria, they are uniquely positioned to influence policies that could steer Syria towards stability and enable the safe return of refugees.
Gabriel emphasized, "It's a worldwide problem that the international community and the United States must take on," signaling a collective responsibility that stretches across continents. Particularly, Europe could experience significant impacts and, therefore, should bear a portion of the responsibility in formulating and enacting policies that protect refugees while alleviating Lebanon’s burdens.
Lebanon News
Ambassador
Edward
Gabriel
Navigating
Through
Economic,
Political,
Refugee
Crises
MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah
Previous
