UAE President meets with PM Mikati

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received on Thursday Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Also present from the Lebanese side was Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan.

From the Emirati side, the meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Ali bin Hamad Al Shamsi, and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.