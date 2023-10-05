UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Lebanon News
2023-10-05 | 11:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE President meets with PM Mikati
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UAE President meets with PM Mikati

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received on Thursday Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Also present from the Lebanese side was Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan. 
From the Emirati side, the meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Ali bin Hamad Al Shamsi, and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.
 

Lebanon News

UAE

Mikati

Lebanon

LBCI Next
The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role
Families of Beirut Blast Victims Demand Accountability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-20

Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-24

Lebanese Basketball Team Prepares for a Tough World Cup Run After a 13-Year Hiatus

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Depositor rights issue keeps Lebanon's IMF deal on hold

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

The opposition's plan: Distributing Syrian refugees across Arab nations and reevaluating the UNHCR's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Nadim Gemayel discusses Syrian displacement and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More