Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 06:56
Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border
The Israeli army reported an anti-tank missile launch targeting one of its positions along the Lebanese border.
In response, Israeli artillery targeted the sources of the missile fire within Lebanese territory.
Additionally, the Israeli army stated that it came under small-arms fire near the border fence and responded with artillery fire against the sources of the gunfire.
