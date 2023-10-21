MP Raad: The resistance is present, and its blow to Israel is resounding

2023-10-21 | 07:11
MP Raad: The resistance is present, and its blow to Israel is resounding
MP Raad: The resistance is present, and its blow to Israel is resounding

The head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, affirmed that the resistance is present and ready, and "its blow to Israel is resounding, even if Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah does not speak."

Raad stated that Israel wants to lure and exploit the capabilities of the West, Europe, and the United States to engage in the battle to achieve its desired goal.

Raad said, "We have people from within our region and outside, asking us not to interfere. When we ask them if they will take action to stop what is happening, they say they do not know. They want us not to interfere and do not know how to approach the diplomatic methods that would compel Israel to stop."
 

