Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi

The caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized on Thursday the importance of commitment to national work, indicating that the government stands in solidarity with the people of the South and does not discriminate among the residents.



He stated from Saida: "Activating the emergency plan in all districts is essential for all emergency situations, and the purpose of this matter is not to intimidate but to reassure the people."



It is planned that Mawlawi will then visit to Nabatieh and then to Tyre to assess the situation of displaced persons from the border towns and the readiness to respond in both districts as part of the emergency plan developed by the Cabinet.