Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-17 | 04:19
High views
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

A guided missile was launched at the Arab al-Aramshe settlement and the al-Jardah location opposite the towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Dhayra in the western sector. 

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft carried out a raid on the outskirts of the towns of Chihine and Dhayra, with intermittent shelling reported on the outskirts of Labbouneh and Aalma El Chaeb.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Missile

Arab Al-Aramshe

Al-Jardah

Aalma El Chaeb

Dhayra

Israel

Aircraft

Raid

Chihine

Shelling

Labbouneh

