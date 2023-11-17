News
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-17 | 04:19
0
min
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
A guided missile was launched at the Arab al-Aramshe settlement and the al-Jardah location opposite the towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Dhayra in the western sector.
Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft carried out a raid on the outskirts of the towns of Chihine and Dhayra, with intermittent shelling reported on the outskirts of Labbouneh and Aalma El Chaeb.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Missile
Arab Al-Aramshe
Al-Jardah
Aalma El Chaeb
Dhayra
Israel
Aircraft
Raid
Chihine
Shelling
Labbouneh
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Israeli army's aircraft raids Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-13
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Lebanon News
05:09
Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us
Lebanon News
05:06
Mikati to present Aman Program loan proposal to Parliament
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:01
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
World News
2023-08-10
Washington bans US companies from investing in China's artificial intelligence sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
News Bulletin Reports
07:30
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
Middle East News
12:39
Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
10:42
Red Crescent: 'Violent attack' on Gaza's al-Ahli hospital
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Diplomatic moves: Prospects of Yemeni peace agreement gain momentum
