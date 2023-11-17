Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar

0min
Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar

Based on Judge Carl Irani’s report, the State Shura Council, headed by Judge Fadi Elias, annulled the decision of the Caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, to refrain from notifying politicians of the interrogation sessions in the Beirut Port blast file.

Consequently, the Judicial Police are now obliged to deliver the summonses issued by Judge Tarek Bitar.

