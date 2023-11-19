News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, blamed the United States and Israel for the ongoing situation in Palestine. He asserted that the decision to carry out the genocide in Gaza was an American decision executed by Israeli hands.
Qassem pointed out that the political and media coverage and the strategic planning are orchestrated directly by President Biden, with Israelis executing the plans. He emphasized that the current aggression is an American-Israeli joint endeavor, and the Israeli role is that of an executive tool. He stated that the situation poses a danger to humanity and must be confronted, stressing that the international community should not accept the unfolding events.
During the speech, Qassem reassured that Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness. He affirmed their commitment to occupying and disturbing the enemy, causing losses, and preventing them from redirecting their full strength elsewhere. He reiterated that Hezbollah is prepared for any scenario and dismissed the threats made by the enemy, stating that their strength remains unwavering.
Qassem questioned the international community's stance and denounced the lack of a neutral Security Council capable of managing the situation objectively. He criticized significant powers for their complicity in the humanitarian crisis and emphasized the need for resistance as the only viable solution. He stressed that Hezbollah is not up for negotiation and serves to protect Lebanon, its choices, and the region.
In conclusion, Qassem stated that Hezbollah believes in the strength of resistance and will continue to arm itself and train for the sake of preserving Lebanon, its choices, and future generations. He also noted the right to protect their country and values through strength, affirming that they will face the enemy's power with their own and emerge victorious.
Lebanon News
Naim Qassem
Hezbollah
Alert
Readiness
Enemy
Next
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah is deeply involved in defending Gaza and confronting Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah is deeply involved in defending Gaza and confronting Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will intervene as events unfold, fighting for Lebanon and Palestine
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
0
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
Lebanon News
06:48
Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
Lebanon News
10:05
Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
Lebanon News
03:23
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries
2
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
Variety and Tech
00:46
Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list
3
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
Variety and Tech
05:19
Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe
4
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:58
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Press Highlights
00:19
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
6
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Lebanon News
08:41
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
7
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
Middle East News
05:55
Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62
8
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More