Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south

2023-11-20 | 07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south

The situation in the south was discussed in a meeting that brought together the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, and the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

After the meeting, Rudakov emphasized that the situation in the south is very dangerous and must be stopped. 

He pointed out that they call for peace and the cessation of military operations in all international forums.
 

