Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-08-2025 | 11:04
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'
Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday slammed a U.N.-backed declaration that famine was present in parts of Gaza, calling the report "an outright lie.”

"The IPC report is an outright lie," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, referring to the Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative.

He added that "Israel does not have a policy of starvation," citing the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip during the war.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Famine

