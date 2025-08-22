Netanyahu calls UN-backed Gaza famine report 'outright lie'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday slammed a U.N.-backed declaration that famine was present in parts of Gaza, calling the report "an outright lie.”



"The IPC report is an outright lie," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, referring to the Rome-based Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative.



He added that "Israel does not have a policy of starvation," citing the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip during the war.



AFP



