Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed recent events since October 7 with Khalil al-Hayya, Deputy Head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, and the movement's official, Osama Hamdan.



During their meeting, according to a statement, they assessed the positions, developments, and current possibilities on the resistance fronts, particularly in the Gaza Strip.



They emphasized the importance of continuing work and maintaining constant coordination, highlighting the need for steadfastness to achieve the promised victory.