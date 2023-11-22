Lebanon's 80th Independence Day is an awaited occasion marking the nation's resilience in the face of old and current challenges.



As the country commemorates eight decades of independence, Lebanon still faces different obstacles, working as a "barrier" towards a prosperous future.



With its rich cultural and religious diversity and unique blend of traditions and communities, Lebanon has long yearned for stability and peace.



In recent years, the country has been facing an exacerbated socio-economic crisis, lack of accountability regarding the 2020 Beirut Port explosion investigation, and vacuum in leading positions, including the presidency, which is intertwined with uncertainties in the fate of the Army Commander's, aspects affecting Lebanon to maintain its sovereignty, which has been both a historical achievement and an ongoing challenge.



Historically, Lebanon gained independence from the French mandate on November 22, 1943, and sovereignty has been a central tenet of its national ethos ever since.



However, the country has faced numerous challenges in preserving its sovereignty, particularly in the context of regional conflicts and geopolitical dynamics.



The ongoing tensions with Israel in the south, which have intensified since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, caused significant losses in Lebanese civilians and journalists, who are paying the price for a wider regional conflict.



The relationship between Lebanon and its southern "neighbor," Israel, has been a significant factor influencing Lebanon's sovereignty.



Ongoing tensions, border disputes, and historical conflicts have challenged its ability to fully protect its territory.



The Line of Withdrawal, or the Blue Line, established by the United Nations in 2000, was intended to delineate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.



Still, disputes over specific border areas, notably the Shebaa Farms, have remained unresolved, contributing to ongoing hostilities.



Moreover, international involvement and regional dynamics have played a role in shaping its sovereignty, trying to balance relationships with various external actors while safeguarding national interests, which remains a delicate task.



However, a "glimmer of hope" still stands as the Lebanese people have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to preserving their sovereignty in recent years.



Calls for political reform, social justice, and economic stability reflect the desire for a Lebanon that can independently chart its course and address internal challenges without external interference.



As Lebanon navigates these intricacies, the 80th Independence Day serves as a call for renewed commitment to preserving its hard-fought sovereignty and working towards a future defined by unity, peace, and prosperity.