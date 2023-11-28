Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

Lebanon News
2023-11-28 | 04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
0min
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

On Tuesday, the National News Agency reported that an Israeli shell fell on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in the area of Al-Rahib.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Shell

Aita Al-Shaab

​​Al-Rahib

South

Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
