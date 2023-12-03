MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

2023-12-03
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

MP Najat Aoun Saliba announced that the work on combating climate change began 20 years ago in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is a topic closely linked to the health of the earth and human health, as it is an integral part of climate change.

She pointed out that today is a very important day at COP28 as it addresses the health issue we witnessed in Lebanon. She emphasized that climate change affects water scarcity, intertwined with water pollution, leading to the spread of diseases.

Saliba said on LBCI, "We witnessed changes in seasons and temperatures, with a longer summer and shorter winter. Snow is no longer sufficient to accumulate, in addition to increased dust in the air causing respiratory diseases."

She emphasized the need to investigate the distribution of losses.

Lebanon News

MP

Najat Saliba

LBCI

Climate

Change

Human

Health

Lebanon

