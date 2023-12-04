Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement

Lebanon News
2023-12-04 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement

In a Monday announcement, Hezbollah stated: "We targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Kfarchouba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons."

Adding that they "achieved a direct hit."
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Ruwaisat Al-Alam

Kfarchouba

Shebaa Farms

Weapons

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:08

White House: Funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are running out

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:54

Le Drian to visit Lebanon next month

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-07-21

One dead and three wounded in stabbing attack in Seoul

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report

LBCI
Middle East News
10:30

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More