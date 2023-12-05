GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement

The statement issued during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit addressed the Lebanese situation, emphasizing the crucial need for Lebanon not to become a "launchpad for terrorists or a hub for drug trafficking and other criminal activities that threaten the security and stability of the region."



The statement underlined the importance of the Lebanese government asserting control over its territory and implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement. The aim is to prevent any authority other than the legitimate government from holding power in order to safeguard regional security and stability.