On Sunday, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party called for expected elections to be held "at the latest in November" following the country's most widespread unrest in a decade.



Addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, CHP party leader Ozgur Ozel said: "In November at the latest, you will come to confront our candidate. We will defy you; we want our candidate at our side," Ozel added, referring to the CHP's presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, whose detention sparked the protests.



AFP