Turkey's main opposition leader urges elections 'in November at the latest'

06-04-2025 | 07:34
Turkey's main opposition leader urges elections 'in November at the latest'

On Sunday, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party called for expected elections to be held "at the latest in November" following the country's most widespread unrest in a decade.

Addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, CHP party leader Ozgur Ozel said: "In November at the latest, you will come to confront our candidate. We will defy you; we want our candidate at our side," Ozel added, referring to the CHP's presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, whose detention sparked the protests.

AFP

