Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

Lebanon News
2023-12-08 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

The outskirts of the towns of al-Khiyam and Odeisseh  are under bombardment. The targeting of the (Express) hut Odeisseh resulted in its complete incineration and damage to nearby shops in front of the al-Sahili Center.

Although the video footage mentions the martyrdom of an individual, this has not been confirmed yet.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Who will participate in the Army Commander's extension session?
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
World News
10:46

Guterres: Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
06:29

Kremlin: Russia's participation in peace talks with Ukraine on Kyiv's terms is ‘unrealistic’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Who will participate in the Army Commander's extension session?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More