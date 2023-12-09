Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

Lebanon News
2023-12-09 | 10:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday targeted attacks on Israeli military locations, employing 'precision weaponry.' 

The strikes aimed at the Samaqa site in the occupied Shebaa Farms, targeting Israeli soldiers and their deployments in the vicinity with appropriate missile systems.

Hezbollah further disclosed successful direct hits on the Baghdadi site, using suitable armaments, resulting in a direct hit. 

Additionally, the headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division in the Brannit barracks were pinpointed and struck directly using missile capabilities, which resulted in a direct hit.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Target

Israeli

91st Division

Headquarters

Brannit

Barracks

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens
Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
