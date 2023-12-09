Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday targeted attacks on Israeli military locations, employing 'precision weaponry.'



The strikes aimed at the Samaqa site in the occupied Shebaa Farms, targeting Israeli soldiers and their deployments in the vicinity with appropriate missile systems.



Hezbollah further disclosed successful direct hits on the Baghdadi site, using suitable armaments, resulting in a direct hit.



Additionally, the headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division in the Brannit barracks were pinpointed and struck directly using missile capabilities, which resulted in a direct hit.