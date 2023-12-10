Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday

The General Directorate of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers reported that Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced, pursuant to Memorandum No. 26/2023, the closure of all public administrations, public institutions, and municipalities on Monday, corresponding to 11-12-2023, in response to the global call for Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people and our people in Gaza and the border villages of Lebanon.



Additionally, the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, announced the closure of schools, high schools, official and private technical institutes, and official and private higher education institutions, on Monday in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are facing extermination, displacement, and killing.



He also called on the countries of the world and their students to raise their voices loudly against the governments that stand by Israel in its brutal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and against the families and students in southern Lebanon.