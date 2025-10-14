IMF raises 2025 global growth outlook on 'modest' US trade shock

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lifted its outlook for global growth this year, flagging a milder-than-expected economic hit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.



"The growth impact of the trade shock is modest so far," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters ahead of the publication of the flagship World Economic Outlook, in which the Fund raised its 2025 global growth forecast to 3.2 percent, up from 3.0 percent in July.



The IMF also raised its U.S. growth forecast by 0.1 percentage point this year and next, to 2.0 percent in 2025, and 2.1 percent in 2026.



AFP