Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension

Lebanon News
2023-12-14 | 04:04
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander&#39;s term extension
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension

On Thursday, Lebanese Forces MPs arrived at the Parliament to attend the Parliamentary session holding essential items, including those regarding the extension of the Army Commander's term, a subject facing internal debate.

Upon arriving, MP Ghassan Hasbani told LBCI: "We do not accept legislation in the absence of the President, but we will participate in the quorum and voting on the extension item."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Parliament

Army Commander

