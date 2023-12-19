Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, welcomed the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in his office at the Parliament for a farewell visit marking the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country.



During the meeting, their significant cooperation was highlighted, leading to achievements in several essential files, notably maritime demarcation. Discussions also covered developments on the southern front and the role played by the US administration in preventing escalation and averting war.



Ambassador Shea acknowledged the "recent legislative accomplishments and the positive role played by the Deputy Speaker in endorsing laws that serve the interests of the Lebanese people, including the Sovereign Wealth Fund law."



Bou Saab expressed gratitude to Ambassador Shea for her efforts throughout her mission in Lebanon, recognizing her influential role in various issues that have assisted many Lebanese, including the Lebanese army and security institutions.