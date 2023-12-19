Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments

Lebanon News
2023-12-19 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, welcomed the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in his office at the Parliament for a farewell visit marking the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, their significant cooperation was highlighted, leading to achievements in several essential files, notably maritime demarcation. Discussions also covered developments on the southern front and the role played by the US administration in preventing escalation and averting war.

Ambassador Shea acknowledged the "recent legislative accomplishments and the positive role played by the Deputy Speaker in endorsing laws that serve the interests of the Lebanese people, including the Sovereign Wealth Fund law."

Bou Saab expressed gratitude to Ambassador Shea for her efforts throughout her mission in Lebanon, recognizing her influential role in various issues that have assisted many Lebanese, including the Lebanese army and security institutions.

Lebanon News

Elias Bou Saab

US

Ambassador

Legislative

Accomplishments

LBCI Next
PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-05

Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

Former US ambassador charged with spying for Cuba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Berri holds two meetings with Le Drian and Spanish ambassador to discuss the latest developments

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

Hamas: The truce with Israel will begin at 7 AM on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Operation Prosperity Guardian: Unraveling the Maritime Alliance Countering Houthi Threats in the Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israeli army storms Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More