News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: Presidency is my primary concern
Lebanon News
2023-12-21 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: Presidency is my primary concern
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri affirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that "whenever we delay the necessary consensus for the election of a president, complications increase, damages worsen, and therefore, it is no longer acceptable at all, in light of the difficult circumstances the region, including Lebanon is experiencing, to keep this file in the square of grudges and obstructive conditions."
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab quoted President Berri's confirmation that "after the holidays, his primary concern is the president's election, and that this matter will be his priority until the election of the President of the Republic."
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
President
Election
Lebanon
Next
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Geagea to Shea: Lebanon's success in facing a critical test
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Bassil: Lebanon is committed to peace, presidential election is urgent
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Bassil: Lebanon is committed to peace, presidential election is urgent
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:10
Geagea to Shea: Lebanon's success in facing a critical test
Lebanon News
03:10
Geagea to Shea: Lebanon's success in facing a critical test
0
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:32
Kuwait's new emir demands state accountability in first speech
Middle East News
11:32
Kuwait's new emir demands state accountability in first speech
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Gaza Health Ministry: Casualties' number from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
UN Secretary-General 'deeply concerned' about escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
Middle East News
2023-10-31
UN Secretary-General 'deeply concerned' about escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
Lebanon Economy
07:35
Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict
2
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
World News
15:45
Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence
3
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:51
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
4
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
Press Highlights
00:33
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
5
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
10:20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
6
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
01:26
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
7
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
Middle East News
10:45
Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
08:21
Bridging the gap: Proposals and challenges surrounding Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More