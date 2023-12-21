Berri to Al-Joumhouria: Presidency is my primary concern





This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri affirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that "whenever we delay the necessary consensus for the election of a president, complications increase, damages worsen, and therefore, it is no longer acceptable at all, in light of the difficult circumstances the region, including Lebanon is experiencing, to keep this file in the square of grudges and obstructive conditions."

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab quoted President Berri's confirmation that "after the holidays, his primary concern is the president's election, and that this matter will be his priority until the election of the President of the Republic."