This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. Field sources believed that two incidents, occurring in the towns of Rab El Thalathine and Kfar Kila, suggest that Israel is seeking to establish ain the border area with Lebanon.

Sources explained to the "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper that any vehicle or motorcycle in the area is targeted to prevent civilian movement along the roads adjacent to the border strip.



They stated, "These targeting incidents are not the first and began two weeks after the start of the war. The Israeli army continues its efforts to turn the area into a buffer zone."