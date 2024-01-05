Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel

Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 02:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel

The European Union stated in a press release on Friday that the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, will visit Lebanon from the 5th to the 7th of January to discuss the Israeli-Lebanese borders and the importance of avoiding regional escalation.

The statement mentioned that "Borrell will reaffirm the necessity to strengthen diplomatic efforts with regional leaders."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Josep Borrell

European Union

Lebanon

Israel

Borders

South

War

LBCI Next
Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-15

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:53

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties

LBCI
World News
06:27

Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:21

Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More