Bou Habib after meeting Lacroix: Shebaa Farms are fundamental cornerstone in comprehensive solution in south Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed on Tuesday during his meeting with the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations of the United Nations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, that "the Shebaa Farms are a fundamental cornerstone in the comprehensive solution and the cessation of tension in the south, and cannot be overlooked."



He added that "the Lebanese army is a key partner in ensuring security and stability in the south, and its targeting by Israel in 34 attacks since the start of the Gaza war undermines peacekeeping and security efforts."