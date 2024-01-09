News
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Lebanon News
2024-01-09 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon, revealed that "the 'ski sector' is currently facing a major problem, with the most prominent being the delayed skiing season in Lebanon."
He pointed out that "the season usually begins between Christmas and New Year's, but snow has not fallen yet in Lebanon. Consequently, ski resorts that rely on visitors remain empty until now."
Achkar stated, "In addition, there are problems imposed by the war, as about 90 percent of the world's countries prohibit their citizens from coming to Lebanon due to concerns about security and military developments."
He also noted that with the start of the season, ski areas will face several challenges, especially in securing heating.
He emphasized that "to provide a suitable atmosphere for its visitors, preparations, and heating of the place should start days in advance due to the difficult weather conditions and the significant drop in temperatures in these areas. This makes heating costs very high for them, in addition to other challenges related to electricity and water."
Achkar stressed that "despite the absence of tourists and the ban on travel to Lebanon, Lebanese residents can ensure a good employment rate for ski resorts. However, today's biggest problem is the lack of snow to operate these areas."
