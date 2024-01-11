Dispute unfolds: Families of Beirut Fire Brigade victims clash with leadership over commemorative shield

2024-01-11 | 05:58
Dispute unfolds: Families of Beirut Fire Brigade victims clash with leadership over commemorative shield
2min
Dispute unfolds: Families of Beirut Fire Brigade victims clash with leadership over commemorative shield

After news circulated about a major dispute between the families of the martyrs of the Beirut Fire Brigade and members of the brigade's leadership at a meeting in Karantina, William Noun confirmed the accuracy of the news to LBCI.

He said, "The story began when the brigade commander and five officers visited Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, yesterday [Wednesday] with a commemorative shield in the name of the entire Fire Brigade."

He added, "The families of the victims do not accept such a shield bearing the name of the entire brigade. What is the point of presenting a shield to Speaker Berri anyway?"

"The grievances of the families against Berri are numerous, including Berri obstructs judicial formations, he did not hand over two wanted individuals in the Beirut Port explosion to justice, and he previously confronted protesters in front of Ain el-Tineh."

He continued, "Today [Thursday], the families visited the brigade commander and the officers who visited Berri, and there was a dispute in the commander's office. Therefore, during a call with the governor of Beirut, the families demanded the commander's dismissal."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut Fire Brigade

Karantina

William Noun

Nabih Berri

