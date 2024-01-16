Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

The Israeli army reported on Tuesday that their special forces conducted a successful infiltration into southern Lebanon. 

The mission aimed to clear mines in the village of Aita Al-Shaab, further underlining the ongoing security concerns in the region.

