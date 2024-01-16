News
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2024-01-16 | 02:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
The Israeli army reported on Tuesday that their special forces conducted a successful infiltration into southern Lebanon.
The mission aimed to clear mines in the village of Aita Al-Shaab, further underlining the ongoing security concerns in the region.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Special Forces
South
Lebanon
Mines
Aita Al-Shaab
Border
War
