The Private School Teachers Union in Lebanon announced that Wednesday is a regular working day in private schools, based on the agreement at the Ministry of Education.



The agreement involved the union, represented by President Nehme Mahfoud and Secretary-General Osama Al-Arnaout, and the Union of Private Educational Institutions, represented by the Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, and Hajj Mohammad Samaha.



The agreement was reached in the presence of parent committees and is awaiting official signing within 48 hours to take the appropriate stance.



The union affirmed that its primary concern is advocating for retired teachers and ensuring they receive salary increases on par with their counterparts in public education through official mechanisms within the compensation fund.