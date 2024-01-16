Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

Lebanon News
2024-01-16 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Class in session: Lebanon&#39;s private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

The Private School Teachers Union in Lebanon announced that Wednesday is a regular working day in private schools, based on the agreement at the Ministry of Education.

The agreement involved the union, represented by President Nehme Mahfoud and Secretary-General Osama Al-Arnaout, and the Union of Private Educational Institutions, represented by the Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, and Hajj Mohammad Samaha.

The agreement was reached in the presence of parent committees and is awaiting official signing within 48 hours to take the appropriate stance.

The union affirmed that its primary concern is advocating for retired teachers and ensuring they receive salary increases on par with their counterparts in public education through official mechanisms within the compensation fund.

Lebanon News

Private Schools

Lebanon

Private School Teachers Union

Ministry Of Educations

LBCI Next
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01

At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:34

Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Attempts to activate the presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More