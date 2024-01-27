Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

2024-01-27 | 03:05
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
0min
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

Sources informed "Al-Joumhouria" that a consultative meeting had occurred between a group of economists, Lebanese businessmen, and an ambassador from one of the countries on the Quintet Committee.

During the meeting, the ambassador emphasized that Lebanon is at a critical juncture, as significant risks are rapidly approaching. This necessitates Lebanon to take the utmost measures to avoid a harsh conflict.

LBCI Next
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah's Naim Qassem
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
LBCI Previous

