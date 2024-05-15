News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump's Boeing 757 clipped corporate jet at West Palm Beach airport, Reuters source says
World News
2024-05-15 | 00:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump's Boeing 757 clipped corporate jet at West Palm Beach airport, Reuters source says
Former US President Donald Trump's private Boeing 757 clipped another corporate jet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday, a source familiar with the incident said on Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a privately owned 757 contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet at the South Florida airport. The FAA statement did not identify the plane as belonging to Trump.
The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft, the agency said, adding that it is investigating.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. The incident occurred after the plane landed at the West Palm Beach airport at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Trump's 757 is a staple of airport presidential campaign rallies and at one rally in Ohio in March a voice announced: "Trump Force One, you are cleared for landing."
Trump purchased his $100 million Boeing 757 in 2010 and the heavily customized plane includes gold-plated accents, two private guestrooms, three bathrooms, dining and conference areas, and an extensive entertainment system. The plane was built in 1991.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Boeing 757
Jet
West Palm Beach
Airport
Florida
United States
Next
One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-14
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
World News
2024-05-14
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
0
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
World News
2024-04-30
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
Middle East News
2024-04-28
Dubai ruler approves new $35 billion airport terminal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:41
Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace
World News
02:41
Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace
0
World News
02:14
Scotiabank's fund unit halved stake in Israeli weapons maker Elbit
World News
02:14
Scotiabank's fund unit halved stake in Israeli weapons maker Elbit
0
World News
01:34
One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest
World News
01:34
One dead, two injured in New Caledonia amid unrest
0
World News
00:43
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
World News
00:43
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
0
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
Lebanon News
05:13
Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
4
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
5
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54
UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6
7
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
Lebanon News
04:35
Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:53
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More