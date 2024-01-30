Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador

Lebanon News
2024-01-30 | 08:49
High views
Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador
Frangieh meets Bangladeshi ambassador

Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh received on Tuesday Bangladeshi Ambassador to Lebanon, Javed Tanveer Khan, at his residence in Bnachi. 
 
Discussions were held regarding the current developments on both the Lebanese and regional fronts.
 

Lebanon News

Frangieh

Lebanon

Marada

