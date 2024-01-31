News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-31 | 07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Kabalan, announced in a statement that "there is no doubt that the country is in a state of war linked to the essence of Lebanese sovereignty. What the resistance is doing on the southern front is a supreme national interest.
He said: "Meanwhile, the political situation is extremely sluggish, awaiting external interventions, which mostly come at the expense of national sovereignty."
"Now, the country is left to emptiness, displacement, disconnection, crime, chaos, and a non-Lebanese workforce amidst a glaring social catastrophe and political and governmental recklessness," he continued.
"This is parallel to American tools that contribute to the torment of Lebanon and work to drown the country in crises and disasters for political and sovereign extortion purposes," Kabalan stated.
He added, "The country's state is shameful and eventful. There are no social, health, administrative, regulatory, or economic responsibilities. A vacuum is affecting the core of public administrations due to the catastrophe surrounding public sector employees and the reality of political failure."
Kabalan continued: "Meanwhile, the struggle over Lebanon exacerbates the crisis and its risks. Without a presidential settlement, there are no solutions. Implementing Lebanese solutions means Lebanon's loss. Waiting for parliamentary elections puts Lebanon in the heart of the most dangerous international game."
Lebanon News
Grand Jaafari
Mufti
Sheikh Ahmed Kabalan
Lebanon
War
Sovereignty
Crisis
South
