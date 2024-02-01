News
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
The acting Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, received the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, at the Grand Serail.
In the meeting, the Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs, Tariq Ahmad, the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and the accompanying delegation of the British minister participated.
President Mikati's advisors, former minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and Ziad Mikati, were present from the Lebanese side.
They discussed Lebanese-British relations, ways to establish calm in southern Lebanon, the required political and diplomatic solution, the role of the army, and ways to support and strengthen its capabilities.
In addition, they explored avenues to enhance cooperation between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces and the means to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Mikati emphasized Lebanon's support for peaceful solutions in the region, highlighting the crucial role of British support for the army in advancing this direction.
He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the full implementation of international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, and the continued cooperation between the army and UNIFIL.
As for the British Foreign Minister, he emphasized the priority of a ceasefire in Gaza as a prelude to advancing to the following stages of the solution.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
David Cameron
Prime Minister
Britain
Foreign Minister
UNIFIL
Lebanese Army
Lebanon
