MEA adjusts departure times for flights to Jordan and the Gulf

Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA adjusts departure times for flights to Jordan and the Gulf
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA adjusts departure times for flights to Jordan and the Gulf

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced adjusted departure times for several flights departing from Beirut to Jordan and the Gulf region between June 20 and June 23, 2025.

Click here to check the updated flight schedule.

Lebanon News

MEA

Update

Departure

Times

Flights

Jordan

Gulf

LBCI Next
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

Moscow urges Israel to halt airstrikes near Bushehr nuclear plant where Russian experts are stationed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More