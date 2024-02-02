Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah is not involved in any current discussions regarding Israeli demands related to the southern front.



Qassem emphasized to "Al-Akhbar" that Hezbollah's position is clear: "With the cessation of the war in Gaza, the front automatically stops in Lebanon."



He stated, "We are not in a hurry to reassure anyone or to intimidate anyone, nor to prepare answers for what may be raised later," confirming that Hezbollah "is not part of the ongoing discussion to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."