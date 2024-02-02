News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
2024-02-02 | 01:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah is not involved in any current discussions regarding Israeli demands related to the southern front.
Qassem emphasized to "Al-Akhbar" that Hezbollah's position is clear: "With the cessation of the war in Gaza, the front automatically stops in Lebanon."
He stated, "We are not in a hurry to reassure anyone or to intimidate anyone, nor to prepare answers for what may be raised later," confirming that Hezbollah "is not part of the ongoing discussion to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Israel
Demands
Dialogue
South
Gaza
War
Next
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
2023-11-20
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes
Lebanon News
05:26
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes
0
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
0
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
3
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
7
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
8
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More