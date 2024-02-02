Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

Lebanon News
2024-02-02 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah is not involved in any current discussions regarding Israeli demands related to the southern front.

Qassem emphasized to "Al-Akhbar" that Hezbollah's position is clear: "With the cessation of the war in Gaza, the front automatically stops in Lebanon."

He stated, "We are not in a hurry to reassure anyone or to intimidate anyone, nor to prepare answers for what may be raised later," confirming that Hezbollah "is not part of the ongoing discussion to reach a ceasefire in Gaza."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Israel

Demands

Dialogue

South

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments

LBCI
World News
10:05

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More