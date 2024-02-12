Mikati honors Hariri amidst calls for national unity on Hariri's memorial day

2024-02-12 | 08:41
Mikati honors Hariri amidst calls for national unity on Hariri's memorial day

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday afternoon at the Grand Serail.

Upon his arrival, Hariri was greeted with an official reception ceremony, followed by a meeting between the two in the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister welcomed Hariri and wished "that the commemoration of the martyrdom of late former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and his companions on February 14 be a unifying occasion that confirms the unity of the Lebanese people in the face of looming dangers in Lebanon."

Afterward, Mikati honored Hariri in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makiya.

It is worth mentioning that upon Hariri's arrival at the Grand Serail and in response to a question about whether he would continue to 'adhere to silence,' he replied: "I'll see you on February 14."

Furthermore, while receiving Hariri, Mikati said: "The Grand Serail is the house of Hariri, and he receives us, not the other way around."

